Palouse Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 491.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 1,807,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after buying an additional 1,394,785 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after buying an additional 422,142 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 373,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after buying an additional 270,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.07. The company had a trading volume of 45,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2,152.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $86.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

