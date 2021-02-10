Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.6% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 162,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,040,000 after buying an additional 81,103 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,488 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 17,990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.94 on Wednesday, hitting $332.57. The stock had a trading volume of 63,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.53 and its 200 day moving average is $328.56. The company has a market cap of $315.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

