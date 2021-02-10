Palouse Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,281,000 after purchasing an additional 808,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,075,000 after acquiring an additional 260,632 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $26,831,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,659,000 after acquiring an additional 220,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 250.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 260,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after acquiring an additional 186,351 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGX traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.90. 6,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.70. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

