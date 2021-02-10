Palouse Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 4.0% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.50. The stock had a trading volume of 105,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035,501. The company has a market cap of $184.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.16 and a 200 day moving average of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.