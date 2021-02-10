Pan American Silver (PAAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PAAS opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 113.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

