Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Trading Down 26.6%

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares dropped 26.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 1,234,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 437% from the average daily volume of 229,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Panbela Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.