Pancontinental Resources Co. (PUC.V) (CVE:PUC) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Pancontinental Resources Co. (PUC.V) (CVE:PUC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Pancontinental Resources Co. (PUC.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 3,786 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 16.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of C$31.56 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00.

Pancontinental Resources Co. (PUC.V) Company Profile (CVE:PUC)

Pancontinental Resources Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Jefferson gold project covering an area of approximately 1,540 acres located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina; St.

