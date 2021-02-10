Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) Shares Up 7.8%

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.02 and last traded at $19.84. 205,748 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 110,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Pandion Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83.

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pandion Therapeutics news, Director Daniel J. Becker acquired 197,716 shares of Pandion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $2,989,465.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Becker acquired 15,197 shares of Pandion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $232,818.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $6,876,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,089,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $4,801,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND)

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Pandion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.