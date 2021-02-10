Pantos (PAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Pantos token can now be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $54,749.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00055785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00282645 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00114266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00077728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00085695 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00202537 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,706 tokens. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pantos

Pantos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

