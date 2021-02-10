Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.82-0.88 for the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Paramount Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho cut Paramount Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Paramount Group stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

