Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.83. Paramount Group also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.82-0.88 EPS.
PGRE traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.13. 1,043,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.47. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.
In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,985.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
