Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.83. Paramount Group also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.82-0.88 EPS.

PGRE traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.13. 1,043,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.47. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered Paramount Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.71.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,985.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

