ParkinGo (GOT) Market Capitalization Tops $863,398.15

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $863,398.15 and approximately $1,401.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,639.04 or 1.00176582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00032097 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00088778 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000209 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000222 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

