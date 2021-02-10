Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,158 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $259.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.95 and a 200 day moving average of $249.84. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

