Parsec Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $160.67 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $177.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.30.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

