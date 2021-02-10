Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,692 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.90 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.47 and a 200 day moving average of $126.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.