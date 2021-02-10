Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,311 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $252.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.95 and its 200-day moving average is $226.24. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $253.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.