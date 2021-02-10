Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

