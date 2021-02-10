Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.73

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.73 and traded as high as $9.02. Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 73,524 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Firstegy restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of C$742.82 million and a P/E ratio of 40.64.

In other Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$333,900.

About Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

