Patron 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5,747.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Patron has a market capitalization of $772,284.76 and $5,747.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Patron has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Patron

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

