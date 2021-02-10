PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Gap Up to $2.47

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.87. PAVmed shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 205,691 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of PAVmed in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PAVmed in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $189.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Sirovich sold 53,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $106,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,938,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAVM. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in PAVmed during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in PAVmed by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

