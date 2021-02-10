Paxos Standard (PAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $245.80 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $245.80 million and $275.08 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00152720 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 coins and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 coins. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.