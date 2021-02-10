Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,554 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 2.9% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Paychex by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 46,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.4% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 42,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 152,114 shares of company stock valued at $13,840,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.49. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

