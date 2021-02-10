Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Paycom Software updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of PAYC traded down $7.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $425.70. 409,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,783. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $423.33 and a 200-day moving average of $364.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,856,520. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
