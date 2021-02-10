Paytomat (PTI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22,055.00

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. Paytomat has a market cap of $140,610.36 and approximately $22,055.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Paytomat has traded up 115.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paytomat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00055785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00282645 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00114266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00077728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00085695 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00202537 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

Paytomat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.