PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.39

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.39 and traded as high as $8.28. PCTEL shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 188,001 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.76 million, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 87.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCTEL in the second quarter worth $316,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the second quarter worth $482,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the third quarter worth $1,405,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 46.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

