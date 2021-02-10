PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Stock Price Down 17.6%

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) dropped 17.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 6,822,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 468% from the average daily volume of 1,201,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.97.

The firm has a market cap of $124.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 633.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 206,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

