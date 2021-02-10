PEAKDEFI Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $25.81 million and $229,362.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00060380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $516.49 or 0.01149989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00056657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00030044 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.31 or 0.05553672 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00045411 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00033016 BTC.

PEAK is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 493,191,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,676,602 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

PEAKDEFI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

