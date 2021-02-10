Pegasystems (PEGA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.78 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $147.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEGA. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $122,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,913 over the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

