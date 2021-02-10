Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s Largest Position

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive comprises approximately 4.8% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,006,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $526,509.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $847,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 697,405 shares of company stock worth $88,044,764 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.03. 114,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,367,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,110.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.91.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.55.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.