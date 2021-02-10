Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

PAG traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

PAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

