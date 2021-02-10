Peony Trading Up 430.5% This Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 77.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Peony token can currently be purchased for $0.0745 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 430.5% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $492,373.50 and $21,696.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00045393 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 93.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 81.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,604,996 tokens. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

