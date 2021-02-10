PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.2% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,076 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,411,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,962,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,408,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,847,000 after buying an additional 66,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after buying an additional 575,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $137.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,137. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $190.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

