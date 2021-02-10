PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,227,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,545 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $181,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

PEP traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $138.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,137. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $190.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

