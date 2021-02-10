PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

PEP traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.91. The company had a trading volume of 174,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,137. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.08. The company has a market cap of $190.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

