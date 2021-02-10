Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC) Shares Up 6.5%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $13.86. 1,269,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 787,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Peridot Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.