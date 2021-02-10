Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PERI. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. 84,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,876. The company has a market capitalization of $657.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perion Network has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $25.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

