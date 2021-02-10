Perlin (PERL) Price Reaches $0.0633

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Perlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. Perlin has a market cap of $30.60 million and approximately $10.92 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Perlin has traded 54.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00060507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.75 or 0.01153102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00056534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.92 or 0.05547670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00017809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00045144 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00033256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

