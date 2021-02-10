Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.15. Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 72,538 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08.

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$7.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

