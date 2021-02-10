Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.15. Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 72,538 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08.

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$7.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.