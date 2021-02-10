Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Trading Up 9.8% This Week

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.46 or 0.00016764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $162.68 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00051204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00278096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 77.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00125482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00072647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00088961 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00204054 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

