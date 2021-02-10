Petra Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAIC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.31. 33,476 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 15,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Petra Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAIC)

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

