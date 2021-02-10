P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Shares Gap Down to $7.03

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.03, but opened at $6.44. P&F Industries shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.

In other P&F Industries news, major shareholder Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIN)

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

