PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.95

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and traded as high as $22.81. PFB Co. (PFB.TO) shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 4,528 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PFB Co. (PFB.TO) from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$152.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.86.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

