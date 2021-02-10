Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €174.40 ($205.18) and last traded at €175.00 ($205.88). 4,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €177.00 ($208.24).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €129.50 ($152.35) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €138.38 ($162.79).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €173.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €166.86.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.