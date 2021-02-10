Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Cut by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,855 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

PFE opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $194.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

