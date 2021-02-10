Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 693,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 77,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 9.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 161.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1,220.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

