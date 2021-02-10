Phala.Network (PHA) One Day Volume Tops $15.85 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $43.13 million and $15.85 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00051435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00286881 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00121728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00072328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00090100 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00202953 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,591,919 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

Phala.Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

