Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Reaches $0.0154 on Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $554,111.67 and $643.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00054542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00277852 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00116418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00077117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00085883 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00201987 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Token Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 35,976,333 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

