Phantasma Energy Reaches Market Cap of $561,749.61 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $561,749.61 and approximately $4,196.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00051134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.95 or 0.00273175 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00104915 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00071479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00084400 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00063755 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 35,850,918 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

