Phillips 66 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

Phillips 66 has raised its dividend by 31.9% over the last three years.

NYSE:PSX traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,104. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

