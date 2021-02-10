Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.86. 184,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 286,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix Tree stock. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Phoenix Tree comprises about 0.2% of Infini Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases apartments from property owners and rents them to residents and corporate clients in the People's Republic of China. It designs, renovates, and furnishes apartments; and provides WiFi, 24/7 resident support, and common area maintenance and utilities to the residents, as well as repair and maintenance for private rooms.

